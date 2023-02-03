Driver suspected of DUI following collision with Santa Rosa detective

A Santa Rosa man is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol after he collided with a detective who was on his way home Wednesday night, police said.

Peter Rochelle, 56, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI following the collision near E and Fourth streets, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

Around 7 p.m., the detective was heading west on Fourth Street and was turning south onto E Street when he was hit by a northbound Nissan Titan, police said.

Mahurin added that the detective had a green light and the suspect ran a red light while traveling 40 to 45 mph.

The detective was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital. His city-issued SUV sustained heavy damage.

Investigators performed sobriety tests and verified Rochelle was under the influence of alcohol, Mahurin said.

