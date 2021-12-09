DUI suspected in Highway 12 crash with CHP vehicle

A driver was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a parked California Highway Patrol vehicle at the scene of an unrelated collision Tuesday evening in Santa Rosa, investigators said.

The collision occurred just before 6:30 p.m. on westbound Highway 12 near Farmers Lane, according to the CHP.

Officers were clearing the scene of a crash that had occurred about 30 minutes earlier. Road flares guiding traffic around the left lane were still in place when the second crash occurred, officials said.

A white Subaru entered the closed area and crashed into a parked tow truck before striking the CHP vehicle, the agency reported. Both were unoccupied.

“Emergency medical personnel had already left, luckily,” CHP Officer David deRutte said.

He added the collision caused “quite a bit of damage.”

The Subaru overturned in the westbound lanes, and its driver climbed out with assistance from a CHP officer.

The driver was identified as Timothy Duba, 71, of Santa Rosa, deRutte said.

Duba was taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for minor injuries before being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

His bail information wasn’t immediately available.

The first crash involved two vehicles and left one person with minor injuries, according to the CHP.

One of the motorists in that crash was able to drive from the scene. The second vehicle was still there when the DUI collision occurred.

