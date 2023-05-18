An El Verano woman died Tuesday night in a head-on collision in Sonoma Valley, investigators said.

Stacey Woienski, 44, was killed around 7:30 p.m. on Arnold Drive, north of Leveroni Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A preliminary investigation determined Woienski was heading south in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado when she crossed into the oncoming lanes and collided with a driver heading north, officials said.

The second driver, a 32-year-old Sonoma resident, was airlifted to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries, according to the CHP.

The road was closed for about three hours while officers investigated the collision.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi