Hundreds of people have now come forward, either to local agencies or on social media, with reports of infection-like symptoms since last weekend’s Tough Mudder event at Sonoma Raceway.

Among them was Nicole Villagran, who participated in the mud run and obstacle race Sunday. The 38-year-old El Sobrante resident had pus-filled sores covering her body and face the next day.

She experienced chills, lightheadedness, a headache and has been bedridden since the event. She even isolated herself from her daughter for fear for spreading her illness.

Many people also expressed anger toward the event’s organizer, which they feel did not address the possibility of getting infected from its course. That’s after participants in the 2022 race in Sonoma reported similar issues to the company last year.

As of Thursday afternoon, at least 125 people reported to Sonoma County Public Health they have experienced rashes and pustules, sometimes with fevers and fatigue, or have seen friends or family members with symptoms, Sonoma County spokesperson Matt Brown said.

The reports have come from “all over the state,” Brown said in an email to The Press Democrat. At least one was from out-of-state.

A woman, who requested she remain anonymous as it relates to health matters, sent an email Wednesday to Tough Mudder’s CEO, vice president of its North American operations and the Sonoma event team on behalf of about 112 people ― who were copied on the message ― who claim they experienced similar symptoms.

According to the woman, who began what has since grown to an extensive Reddit thread, the individuals who have reported problems to her had grown to 146 people after sending the email.

And those people then indicated others within their participant groups also had fallen ill ― bringing the total to about 435 participants reporting symptoms.

“We are writing to make sure you’re aware of the severity of the infection outbreak caused by contaminants in the mud at the event, and to request your response,” the email reads.

“We all have bumpy, pus-filled, rash-like infections... Many of us have these additional symptoms, as well as fever and fatigue. Several have been hospitalized for days.”

The email said the organization should have “communicated known risks that impact public health.”

“You have an obligation to protect participant safety as much as possible, and your leadership has publicly stated that goal many times,” the email said.

Tough Mudder texted participants Thursday morning.

“The Tough Mudder race involved extensive skin exposure to mud. Most affected persons have pustular rash, fever, myalgias, and headache. These symptoms could be indicative of a minor illness called Swimmer’s Itch, but they can also indicate a Staph infection or other more serious bacterial infection such as Aeromonas,” the statement reads.

“If you participated in the race and have a rash with fever or other symptoms, please see your medical provider or, if you do not have a medical provider, your local emergency department.”

As of Thursday afternoon, physicians had reported seven positive cases of Aeromonas, according to interim Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Karen Smith, making it a likely agent for many of the illnesses.

Villagran also tested positive for the bacteria Wednesday.

Aeromonas is a naturally occurring bacteria found in multiple kinds of water, including fresh and brackish, that organizations are not required to report, Smith said.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s been any specific kinds of contamination,” she said. “But what it does like is if it is really warm.”

Based on interviews with participants, more of the individuals who participated on Sunday ― when the temperature reached 88 degrees ― have seen symptoms than those who entered the race earlier Saturday, when the high was about 9 degrees cooler.

Sonoma County Public Health is conducting an investigation into the string of infections and possible infections affecting the participants, one of which is the water source of many of the event’s obstacles.

The department issued a health advisory Wednesday, a few hours after The Press Democrat published an article about the rising cases.

But participants of the 2022 race weren’t given the same response when they emailed the New York-based Tough Mudder after they experienced symptoms last year.

In an Aug. 30, 2022, email to Tough Mudder obtained by The Press Democrat, a participant indicated he and a group of friends had participated in the Aug. 28, 2022, event in Sonoma and were “covered in spots” and had fevers.

“We are getting medical assistance but wanted to share in case you know what this is or have any other people that are getting it,” the email said.