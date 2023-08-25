Emails show health problems reported after 2022 Sonoma Tough Mudder but nothing was done

Some of the participants have tested positive for Aernomas, a bacteria which can cause symptoms similar to those of staph infections.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 24, 2023, 6:18PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Hundreds of people have now come forward, either to local agencies or on social media, with reports of infection-like symptoms since last weekend’s Tough Mudder event at Sonoma Raceway.

Among them was Nicole Villagran, who participated in the mud run and obstacle race Sunday. The 38-year-old El Sobrante resident had pus-filled sores covering her body and face the next day.

She experienced chills, lightheadedness, a headache and has been bedridden since the event. She even isolated herself from her daughter for fear for spreading her illness.

Many people also expressed anger toward the event’s organizer, which they feel did not address the possibility of getting infected from its course. That’s after participants in the 2022 race in Sonoma reported similar issues to the company last year.

As of Thursday afternoon, at least 125 people reported to Sonoma County Public Health they have experienced rashes and pustules, sometimes with fevers and fatigue, or have seen friends or family members with symptoms, Sonoma County spokesperson Matt Brown said.

The reports have come from “all over the state,” Brown said in an email to The Press Democrat. At least one was from out-of-state.

A woman, who requested she remain anonymous as it relates to health matters, sent an email Wednesday to Tough Mudder’s CEO, vice president of its North American operations and the Sonoma event team on behalf of about 112 people ― who were copied on the message ― who claim they experienced similar symptoms.

According to the woman, who began what has since grown to an extensive Reddit thread, the individuals who have reported problems to her had grown to 146 people after sending the email.

And those people then indicated others within their participant groups also had fallen ill ― bringing the total to about 435 participants reporting symptoms.

“We are writing to make sure you’re aware of the severity of the infection outbreak caused by contaminants in the mud at the event, and to request your response,” the email reads.

“We all have bumpy, pus-filled, rash-like infections... Many of us have these additional symptoms, as well as fever and fatigue. Several have been hospitalized for days.”

The email said the organization should have “communicated known risks that impact public health.”

“You have an obligation to protect participant safety as much as possible, and your leadership has publicly stated that goal many times,” the email said.

Tough Mudder texted participants Thursday morning.

“The Tough Mudder race involved extensive skin exposure to mud. Most affected persons have pustular rash, fever, myalgias, and headache. These symptoms could be indicative of a minor illness called Swimmer’s Itch, but they can also indicate a Staph infection or other more serious bacterial infection such as Aeromonas,” the statement reads.

“If you participated in the race and have a rash with fever or other symptoms, please see your medical provider or, if you do not have a medical provider, your local emergency department.”

As of Thursday afternoon, physicians had reported seven positive cases of Aeromonas, according to interim Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Karen Smith, making it a likely agent for many of the illnesses.

Villagran also tested positive for the bacteria Wednesday.

Aeromonas is a naturally occurring bacteria found in multiple kinds of water, including fresh and brackish, that organizations are not required to report, Smith said.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s been any specific kinds of contamination,” she said. “But what it does like is if it is really warm.”

Based on interviews with participants, more of the individuals who participated on Sunday ― when the temperature reached 88 degrees ― have seen symptoms than those who entered the race earlier Saturday, when the high was about 9 degrees cooler.

Sonoma County Public Health is conducting an investigation into the string of infections and possible infections affecting the participants, one of which is the water source of many of the event’s obstacles.

The department issued a health advisory Wednesday, a few hours after The Press Democrat published an article about the rising cases.

But participants of the 2022 race weren’t given the same response when they emailed the New York-based Tough Mudder after they experienced symptoms last year.

In an Aug. 30, 2022, email to Tough Mudder obtained by The Press Democrat, a participant indicated he and a group of friends had participated in the Aug. 28, 2022, event in Sonoma and were “covered in spots” and had fevers.

“We are getting medical assistance but wanted to share in case you know what this is or have any other people that are getting it,” the email said.

That was around the time monkey pox infections were a growing concern.

A customer service representative responded to the message thanking them for “bringing this to our attention.”

“Please be advised that we have not seen a widespread issue,” the representative wrote. “However, we'll pass this info on to our race production team.”

Sonoma County Environmental Health investigated the 2022 Tough Mudder race and it was found the diagnosis reported was swimmers’ itch, which are small red bumps on skin that eventually disappear without medical intervention, Brown said.

Some of the infections from this year’s event initially were mistaken for the common rash, however.

Another Reddit thread following the 2022 event showed people reporting similar symptoms, though with fewer responses than what has been seen so far this year.

Villagran said she is upset by what she feels was negligence on Tough Mudder’s part because there was no warning this year of possible infection.

“I would never got to a Tough Mudder and I would tell anybody that ever would want to go to that to not go to it,” she said.

Berkeley resident Curtis Vollmar, 36, who participated in Sunday’s event, said he had signed a waiver and understood the risks of the obstacles designed to physically push individuals, including a 34-degree ice pit called “Arctic Enema.”

But, he said, the risks of illnesses from the water were not communicated to him.

“They didn’t even warn anybody about this,” he said.

Villagran is calling for the company to change the location for the next event, test the mud and refund the affected participants for the nearly $70 entry fee.

“Ideally it would be nice if we were compensated in some sort of way, or even our tickets refunded or something,” she said. “Something to pay for our medical bills.”

Vollmar said he had pimple-like blisters that were “hot to the touch” in areas not covered by clothing. He also felt fatigue, muscle-ache, body soreness and had a runny nose.

“I just want to lay in bed and not move,” he said.

He was prescribed antibiotics and the symptoms quickly faded by Wednesday afternoon, he said. He had to pay about $160 for the doctor’s visit and prescription and he took time off work.

Of the 12 other people Vollmar entered the race with, 11 of them also experienced at least pus-filled sores and a rash.

Another participant, Zuley Azzolino, of Novato, participated on Saturday and ended up with a rash and bumps. The rest of her group got them, as well, she said.

Azzolino, 50, has participated in three other Tough Mudder races, including last year’s in Sonoma.

But “I never have experienced anything like this before,” she said.

Azzolino said she is unsure if she will participate in the future, “because if it got to this, what could happen next?”

Tough Mudder did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Press Democrat. Its website, however, has been updated to announce it will return to Sonoma on Sept. 21 and 22, 2024.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.