‘Embers of Awakening’ documentary screening, climate change talk Saturday in Sebastopol

Late registration is still possible for a climate-related documentary screening and discussion beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol, hosted by Sonoma State University’s Center for Environmental Inquiry and Listening for Change.

The event includes a showing of recently released “Embers of Awakening: From Firestorms to Climate Healing,” based on personal stories from 2017 Tubbs fire survivors and the role of climate change in making catastrophic wildfires more frequent and severe.

The locally produced film, narrated by actor Peter Coyote, also features takeaways from scientists and experts about the kind of change that’s needed now to make a difference in the future.

Viewing of the 75-minute film will be followed by a 50-minute moderated panel discussion featuring First District County Supervisor Susan Gorin; Phyllis Rosenfield, the film’s producer and director and president of Listening for Change; Sashi Sabaratnam, U.C. Cooperative Extension wildfire vegetation mitigation program manager; Caerleon Safford, wildland fire grants and projects lead for Permit Sonoma; Steven Swain, environmental horticulture adviser, U.C. Cooperative Extension; and Erica Tom, director of SSU’s Native American Studies Department.

Participants are required to show proof of vaccinations and wear masks.

To register, go to cei.sonoma.edu/fire-up-embers.

