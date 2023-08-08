Sonoma County Fair goers may have noticed a longtime favorite food booth missing this year near the entrance to the Hall of Flowers.

Spaghetti Palace had served what affectionately became known as “fair spaghetti,” a plate of spaghetti with pesto, marinara or half of each with a piece of garlic bread. It drew generations of pasta-lovers to the fair in Santa Rosa each year.

It was never a different noodle or a different sauce; it was the same every year since the 1970s — and pasta aficionados ate it up.

The beloved fair booth was started by Art Ibleto, who became known far and wide as “The Pasta King.” He founded Ibleto Meats in Cotati and ultimately a catering company that bore his nickname.

But following his death in 2020, and the death of his wife, Victoria, in 2019, the couple’s daughter Annette Ibleto decided it was time for at least the Spaghetti Palace to close for good.

“Vendors (at the fair) had an option of participating or not and I chose not to because I’m overwhelmed with both of my parents’ passing,” Ibleto told The Press Democrat.

“We’re (Pasta King) is still doing everything as normal, but the only thing we’re not doing is the booth at the fair.”

Matt Daly, chief operating officer of the Sonoma County Fair, said The Spaghetti Palace had quite a legacy and it will be missed.

“It was just a business decision (the owners) made that they couldn’t keep it going,” he said.

“We do feel its loss and there’s a loss in our community for the people that loved it, and we’ll never replace it.”

The Spaghetti Palace’s booth was demolished this spring as it had deteriorated amid years of sitting idle during the pandemic and after Ibleto’s death. Temporary concession stands now sit in its place.

Every year, the family and staff working The Spaghetti Palace would hear how “fair spaghetti” was many people’s sole reason for attending the fair. Generations of families would bring their kids and delight in the famed dish.

“It flew out as quick as we could make it,” Annette Ibleto said. “We would cook it and serve it, cook it and serve it.”

But while The Spaghetti Palace has closed once and for all, pasta lovers can still get “fair spaghetti” anytime upon request from Pasta King as a party tray order.

Annette Ibleto said they will also serve “fair spaghetti” upon request at farmers markets in the area during the two-week county fair, as well as occasionally at other local events and festivals throughout the year.

The next chance to get a taste of The Spaghetti Palace’s legacy will be this week’s Wednesday Night Market in downtown Santa Rosa and Thursday at the Windsor Certified Farmers Market.

