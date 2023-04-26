There was quite a clatter on Green Valley Road, in the lower reaches of Napa County, late Tuesday afternoon. Semi trucks heaved over railroad crossings and delivery trucks sped along their routes, joined by a steady steam of cars in an area caught halfway between industrial development and open space.

Just north of the road was a sweeping oasis of grasses and reeds. The metallic squawks of red-winged blackbirds could be heard during lulls in the traffic. An osprey drifted overhead, looking for an afternoon snack.

On March 21, the American Canyon City Council approved a massive warehouse project that would bring much of the 208-acre green expanse in line with the development surrounding it. But now the nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity is suing the city of American Canyon, seeking to delay construction.

The center alleges that the environmental impact report filed for the Giovannoni Logistics Center project fails to adequately address potential ecological damage. The logistics center — south of Napa County Airport, between the Napa River and Highway 29 — would add up to 2.4 million square feet of warehouse space, constructed in two phases.

“It’s alarming that the city is willing to let an industrial development of this scale take over a biodiversity hot spot without carefully considering the consequences,” Frances Tinney, an attorney for the organization, said in a news release. “If this warehouse project moves forward, imperiled wildlife will suffer, and so will people. Residents will be dealing with truck traffic and breathing dirtier air for decades to come.”

The complaint, filed in Napa County Superior Court on April 21, asks the court to vacate certification of the environmental impact report, which was prepared by the Walnut Creek office of FirstCarbon Solutions, and to stay the project pending compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act.

The developer, Sacramento-based Buzz Oates LLC, is listed as a co-defendant.

“They are welcome to build a warehouse there,” Tinney told The Press Democrat. “They just have to do a better job of environmental review, and more fully examine the potential harm. So a better warehouse project may be possible.”

Potential impact around North Bay

With its focus on diminishing habitat for protected species, the case could have ramifications for other North Bay locations with sprawling warehouse complexes, like the area around Sonoma County airport and, to a lesser extent, the Schellville community south of Sonoma.

American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia referred questions to city manager Jason Holley, who said in an email that the city would have no comment on the lawsuit. Buzz Oates also declined comment through a representative. Attempts to reach someone at FirstCarbon Solutions were unsuccessful.

FirstCarbon’s environmental impact report cites several benefits to the project, including the promotion of economic growth in American Canyon, positive tax revenue for the city and job creation. The proposed warehouses would employ an estimated 1,200 workers during construction and 3,643 at build out.

The document also touts the preservation of approximately 45 acres of seasonal wetlands, and extension of the Napa Valley Vine Trail, a walk-and-bike path, along the project frontage.

The surrounding area has already staked a claim as a regional distribution hub. Napa Logistics Park, at the northern boundary of the project site, has more than 2 million square feet of existing distribution warehouses, plus a planned PG&E operations and maintenance center. Other industrial and commercial businesses surround the parcel in practically every direction.

But that doesn’t mean the site, which was annexed by American Canyon in 2005 and pre-zoned for industrial use, is a lost cause for local wildlife, the Center for Biological Diversity insists.

“It’s true, that area is now pretty well covered by a lot of similar projects,” Tinney said. “One reason this caught our attention is the cumulative impacts. For example, if you look at Swainson’s hawk habitat. We’d be less worried about that if so much surrounding habitat hadn’t been affected recently.

“As they develop more and more of these, they need to take into account the cumulative impacts. We think in this EIR, they didn’t thoroughly do that.”

Survey of the property

In conducting surveys at the Giovannoni property for the environmental impact report in April-May, 2021, Huffman-Broadway Group researchers saw both a Swainson’s hawk and a fully protected golden eagle, but no nest structures.

Still, the Center for Biological Diversity calls the property “crucial foraging habitat” for the hawk, a medium-sized raptor the State of California defines as threatened. And they are not alone.