Subscribe

Evacuation orders and warnings lifted in 850-acre Intanko fire in Yuba County fire

LEILA MILLER
LOS ANGELES TIMES
June 9, 2021, 8:06AM

Officials have lifted evacuation warnings for a wind-driven vegetation fire near the community of Wheatland in Yuba County on Tuesday.

Forward progress of the fire, dubbed the Intanko fire, which began just past 2 p.m. in an unincorporated area of the county, has stopped at about 850 acres, said Mary Eldridge, a public information officer for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

About 9 p.m., it was 28% contained.

One residence was destroyed, Eldridge said.

Evacuation warnings had been in place for a zone that includes Kapaka, Hokan and Intanko lanes, as well as Monarch Trail Drive and Wichita Way, as well as another zone that included the Waldo Junction area, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Department.

The fire had been heading toward the Beale Air Force Base. Base residents east of East Garryanna Drive who had been ordered to evacuate have been allowed to return home.

Firefighters will continue checking for hot spots throughout the night, Eldridge said.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette