Evacuation orders and warnings lifted in 850-acre Intanko fire in Yuba County fire

Officials have lifted evacuation warnings for a wind-driven vegetation fire near the community of Wheatland in Yuba County on Tuesday.

Forward progress of the fire, dubbed the Intanko fire, which began just past 2 p.m. in an unincorporated area of the county, has stopped at about 850 acres, said Mary Eldridge, a public information officer for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

About 9 p.m., it was 28% contained.

One residence was destroyed, Eldridge said.

Evacuation warnings had been in place for a zone that includes Kapaka, Hokan and Intanko lanes, as well as Monarch Trail Drive and Wichita Way, as well as another zone that included the Waldo Junction area, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Department.

The fire had been heading toward the Beale Air Force Base. Base residents east of East Garryanna Drive who had been ordered to evacuate have been allowed to return home.

Firefighters will continue checking for hot spots throughout the night, Eldridge said.