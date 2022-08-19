Excitement builds as long-sought Sonoma Valley pool facility nears completion

Other naming rights options will be available during the coming weeks and will be announced on the website.

Sonoma Splash will also raise funds through naming-rights projects, which were launched this month. Individuals and organizations will be able to buy tiles on a wall at the complex and have them inscribed as well as purchase plaques to be placed in front of each diving block and swimming lane. More information about purchasing the tiles and plaques will be available on the Sonoma Splash website : sonomasplash.com

One of Sonoma Splash’s objectives is to make sure all Sonoma Valley children can swim by the time they reach third grade. So, the organization plans to provide learn-to-swim scholarships for those in the community who need them to participate in the class. The scholarships will be funded by grants from nonprofit organizations and individual donors as well as net revenue generated by programs.

Excitement is building at Sonoma Valley High School and in the community at large as work on a new, year-round pool complex at the campus nears its final stages.

Scheduled to open in early October, the long-sought pool complex is meant to both boost SVHS aquatics programs and be available to the public when the school is not using it. The complex was scheduled to open in early September, but construction delays and unexpected periods of rain postponed the debut.

“It’s been over 17 years since the loss of the pool at the high school, and there is notable excitement in our district community for the completion and opening of the new aquatics complex,” said Adrian Palazuelos, superintendent of Sonoma Valley Unified School District.

“It will be a tremendous benefit for students enrolled in our physical education classes, student athletes who represent Sonoma Valley High School in our California Interscholastic Federation water polo and swimming aquatics programs, and our school-age children,” he said.

Paul Favaro, board president of Sonoma Splash, a nonprofit group that will oversee community programs at the complex, is enthused that the public will have access to the new facility.

“All members of the community will be welcome at the facility, whether they are members or not,” he said. “We believe, combined with the feeders’ effect that our learn-to-swim programs and expanded age-group swimming programs will have, it will greatly expand student-athlete participation in high school aquatics programs such as swimming and water polo.”

Monthly and annual memberships will be available for community members. They will be able to enjoy recreational or lap swimming without additional charge and pay a discounted rate for classes. Nonmembers will be able to pay a daily drop-in fee for recreational or lap swimming and will be able to take swim lessons and classes.

The complex will include a 132-foot-by-75-foot competition swimming pool, 60-foot-by-30-foot instructional swimming pool and community clubhouse with a reception area, locker room, showers, changing areas, restrooms and storage space. Updates and videos showing how construction is progressing are posted at sonomasplash.com.

The school district, which owns the complex and has first priority for its use, is assigning staff to receive training and certification in pool maintenance, part of its responsibility. Sonoma Valley High School will provide operational oversight for school programs.

Favaro says that shared use times with the high school’s teams and physical education programs, along with community membership costs, will be worked out in the coming weeks.

Before the complex is unveiled, the school district will hold a debut event for its students and staff, with details to be announced later.

“We cannot wait to have a Sonoma Valley USD student be the first to enter the water of our new aquatics center,” Palazuelos said.

All Sonoma Valley residents are invited to a subsequent open house offered by the school district and Sonoma Splash on Oct. 2 to view the new complex.

“We will try to get some people in the water in organized activities and have a few demonstrations of some of our upcoming programs,” Favaro said.

Sonoma Splash was created some 20 years ago to help bring a multiuse, modern aquatics facility to Sonoma Valley. Its donors have provided $1.5 million to supplement the $12.4 million in Measure E funds and $2 million in other facility funds that the school district is supplying.

The facility’s operating costs are estimated to be between $200,000 and $300,000 per year, covered by the school district and Sonoma Splash.

One source of income will be provided by community groups who rent the facility for events. Individuals also may be able rent the facility for birthday parties and other celebrations if the school and community schedule allow.

Sonoma Splash has also been in discussions with potential user groups and nonprofit organizations about partnering on programs.

“We have gotten eager responses from all we’ve spoken to about partnerships, including the Boys & Girls Clubs,” Favaro said.

“The City of Sonoma has also made a generous contribution to subsidize our programs, and we expect other organizations to step up as our programming model and offerings become clearer,” he added.

Favaro says that several positions still need to be filled, such as lifeguards, learn-to-swim teachers and staff to run classes, including water aerobics and water polo, but he is clearly happy that one key position has been filled.

Jane Hansen, a familiar figure in the Sonoma Valley aquatics community, has been hired as aquatic director for Sonoma Splash. She has been serving as owner and manager of Sonoma Aquatic Club, owner and head swim coach for the Sonoma Sea Dragons and head swim coach at Sonoma Valley High School.

Hansen will be responsible for all Splash operational and program activities, managing the staff and ensuring the safety of staff members and guests at the site.

“Jane is the perfect fit for the position,” Favaro said. “She knows the community, has run aquatics facilities and swim programs for years, and has demonstrated leadership capabilities, having managed a staff of hardworking aquatics personnel for over 10 years.”

Favaro says that making the facility a reality has been challenging but rewarding.

“There is much to do to open a brand-new facility of a type never seen before in this community, and with a type of community/school district partnership that is increasingly popular across the country, but new to this Valley,” Favaro said. “We ask everyone’s patience as we work out the kinks and get the operation running smoothly.

“We are grateful for our partnership with the school district and their focus and concern on meeting the needs of the community in designing and building this beautiful facility.”

You can reach Sonoma Index-Tribune Staff Writer Dan Johnson at daniel.johnson@sonomanews.com.