'Experienced' California hiker missing in Joshua Tree National Park

A search is ongoing for a long-distance hiker in Joshua Tree National Park who was reported missing on May 5.

Twenty-five-year-old Trammell Evans is described as an "athletic and experienced" hiker. Evans headed out into the desert trails near the Black Rock Campground in the park on Sunday, April 30, at about 8 p.m. He was planning on hiking several trails and camping in the park for five days, and was due to be picked up Friday, May 5, at 11 a.m. Evans did not show up and was reported missing later that day, park officials said in a statement.

Numerous crews are involved in the search, including the Joshua Tree National Park Search & Rescue team, the Bureau of Land Management and a CHP helicopter, authorities say.

Evans had planned to hike from Black Rock to Geology Tour Road, then back to Black Rock via the California Riding and Hiking Trail, park officials said. Officials asked individuals to refrain from searching for Evans alone, or using drones. "The patrol helicopter cannot fly while drones are in the air," parks officials said. "Any unplanned drones in the air may seriously impede aerial search efforts."

Evans is 6-foot-3, 190 pounds with brown-red hair. He was wearing a gray hoodie, a black Patagonia puffy vest, blue shorts, blue Asics shoes and a black REI backpack.

Park rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Trammell Evans to call or text the park service tip line at 888-653-0009.