Explore Lake County’s family farms

Lake County is well known for its great bass fishing and being home to the largest, natural freshwater lake in California.

Lesser known are a number of small family farms along the Soda Bay Road corridor. Their stories are as diverse as the people who own them and the crops they grow.

During this month’s Big Valley Small Farms Tour, the public is invited to visit six of them, meet the farmers, learn about their individual farming practices, their farm to fork philosophies and enjoy interactive experiences at each location.

Bell Haven Flower Farm

Before becoming full time residents last year, summers at Bell Haven had been a family tradition for Los Angeles-transplants Laurie and Doug Dohring’s for more than 40 years.

Having accepted an offer to buy the property several years ago, the next four years were spent gutting everything and restoring it to the motel/resort it was in the 1940s, but with hidden modern upgrades integrated.

The Dohrings also purchased the long-neglected 4.5-acre Edgewater RV Park property next door. Cleanup required filling 67 dumpsters, trimming ancient oaks and 70-foot-tall pine trees, and cleaning out the beachfront.

Two years ago, when the first crop of summer flowers was successful, they officially launched the Bell Haven Flower Farm at 6420 Soda Bay Road in Kelseyville.

It covers almost the entire 4.5 acres and includes an outdoor pavilion with views of the lake and four hoop houses to extend the growing seasons.

The large assortment of market flowers is supplemented with specialty blooms not easily found in local shops, as well as edible flowers like nasturtiums and squash blossoms.

Their oldest son set them up with a Flowhive, from which they harvested their very first batch of honey last month.

Ten hens provide fresh eggs, several orchards provide 40 different kinds of fruit, and an abundance of vegetables are grown next to compatible flowers in the hugel garden.

Jacinto Maciedo picks zinnias in the early morning at the Bell Haven Flower Farm in Kelseyville on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Campodonico Olive Farm

Richard and Lianne Campodonico won a trip to Tuscany in 2008 and it totally changed the lives of this former businessman and nonprofit administrator.

The centuries-old stone farmhouse where they stayed was entirely surrounded by olive orchards. The idea of growing their own olive trees and making olive oil enchanted the couple and they simultaneously agreed “we can do this.”

It took a year of searching throughout Northern California to find land suitable for growing olive trees. The property at 2570 Soda Bay Road in Lakeport was finally chosen for the Campodonico Olive Farm because it was a reasonable drive from the Bay Area and land was affordable.

In 2010, they planted 750 olive trees on two-and-a-half acres. Today, there are over 1,000 trees on nine acres. Drip irrigation and a soil moisture testing system allow them to limit water usage to only what is necessary.

Specializing in Tuscan varieties of olives, which are grown organically and pesticide-free, Campodonico Olive Oil is certified Extra Virgin. The outstanding quality and the robust flavor has resulted in awards from the Los Angeles International Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition and from the California Olive Oil Council.

Owner Pauline Biron finds the last of the year's plum crop at the Edenberry Farm in Lakeport on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Edenberry Farm

Mike and Pauline Biron had been looking for vacation property in Humboldt County when they got lost on their way back to San Francisco and ended up buying land for a farm in Lake County instead.

After working in the Cayman Islands for 13 years, she as a Telecom engineer and he as the CEO of a publicly traded Telecom company, they saw this as an opportunity to fulfill their long-held dream to escape the office.

Officially opened in 2015, Edenberry Farm at 3036 Stone Drive in Lakeport is CCOF-certified organic and one of only a few you-pick raspberry and blackberry farms in Northern California. The couple planted over 5,000 berry plants in 2016.

Their 10-year-old daughter cares for five sheep, five turkeys and over 70 chickens, and also manages her own egg business.

Edenberry’s farm stand, which is currently closed for the season, carries an array of preserves, jams, jellies, fresh eggs, fruit vinegar, homemade candy and more.

Shoppers can still find their products every Saturday, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake County Farmers’ Market, 4350 Thomas Drive, off Highway 29 between Lakeport and Kelseyville, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday mornings through the end of September at Library Park on Park Street between 2nd and 3rd in Lakeport.