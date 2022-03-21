Explore the outdoors, history of Kenwood

. Passersby can’t help but crane their necks as they travel through Kenwood, the picturesque village in northern Sonoma Valley that boasts everything from life-sized dinosaurs to a winery built as a Tuscan-style villa — and that’s just along Highway 12.

Along the backroads, there’s an historic railroad depot and an American Gothic-style church, both dating to the 1880s. They’re two of the local landmarks that add to the beauty and charm of the unincorporated community between Sonoma and Santa Rosa.

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast

Travel further along winding, wooded Adobe Canyon Road, and Sugarloaf Ridge State Park welcomes visitors for camping, fishing, picnicking and hikes that range from easy to the more strenuous climb up 2,729-foot Bald Mountain, where summit views can stretch across the Valley of the Moon to the Golden Gate Bridge and the Sierra Nevada.

Sugarloaf visitors can even see the stars at the Robert Ferguson Observatory, where the Valley of the Moon Observatory Association provides docents, guest speakers, young astronomers programs and sky parties offering up-close experiences with the sun and the dark night sky.

“What makes Kenwood unique is that it’s not a single place. Kenwood is more spread out,” said Tim Zahner, executive director of the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau. “The charms are spread out.”

Surrounded by the natural beauty of rolling hills, the Mayacamas Mountains and Santa Rosa’s nearby Hood Mountain Regional Park and Preserve and Trione-Annadel State Park, Kenwood is a perfect starting point for outdoors enthusiasts.

There are places to discover seemingly everywhere, whether visitors want to hike, taste wine, shop, dine or simply relax with a picnic lunch at a quiet park.

Keeping things comfy and quirky

For those who prefer an overnight adventure, there are numerous accommodations, from guest houses and bed-and-breakfast inns tucked among the vineyards to the Kenwood Inn & Spa, a luxury Mediterranean-style resort offering a wide range of amenities.

For day-trippers, though, a visit to Swede’s Feeds is a must. Located in a former gas station that once housed feed for area farm animals — and whose onetime owner was nicknamed Swede – the eye-catching destination has been evolving for the past 24 years under the ownership of Aspen Mayers and Michael Scheffer.

“It was just a little feed store and our dream was to make it what we did,” Mayers said.

With colorful yard art lining the entrance along Highway 12 (including a 16-foot-tall giraffe), Swede’s Feeds is hard to miss.

“One of the things I get all the time is, ‘We’ve been driving by for years and finally stopped in.’ That happens all the time,” Mayers said.

Shoppers can select from plants and planters, seasonal vegetable starts, wind chimes, garden supplies and soil, gift items including soaps, candles and puzzles, plus locally sourced foods like honey, popcorn and chocolates.

“We’re a little bit of everything,” Mayers said.

Swede’s Feeds still carries premium feed, though mostly for dogs, cats and other small pets. Two friendly ambassador cats – Junebug and Simon – live on the property and greet customers. There’s also a goldfish pond and 15 resident chickens.

One of the newest attractions in Kenwood is located outside St. Anne’s Crossing Winery on Highway 12. A 28-foot-tall, 15-ton steel bear sculpture, created by artist Bryan Tedrick at his studio in nearby Glen Ellen, was installed in January. Winery owner Ken Wilson commissioned the massive piece, reportedly one of the largest sculptures in Sonoma County.

The sculpture recognizes Sonoma’s Bear Flag Revolt of 1846 and the importance of the grizzly bear to local history, including its image on the California state flag.

Plenty of wine, food spots to pop into

St. Anne’s Crossing Winery is one of more than a dozen premium wineries and tasting rooms located in Kenwood. Among them, Kunde Family Winery is a fifth-generation 1,850-acre estate established in 1904. Visitors can sample wine in the tasting room or in various settings: a hike and tasting in the vineyards; an estate and dog hike that includes wine tasting and lunch; and a seasonal mountain top tour and tasting, including artisan cheese and charcuterie.

Other wineries in Kenwood include Chateau St. Jean, with its lush gardens and water features and iconic 1920s chateau, and Muscardini Cellars, located in the historic Los Guilicos School, a one-room schoolhouse that welcomed Kenwood youngsters more than 120 years ago.

Several wineries host special events, live music and outdoor movie nights, typically during the summer months. At Deerfield Ranch Winery, upcoming events include a murder-mystery dinner, stand-up comedy shows, a dance party and a chili cook-off.