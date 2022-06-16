Explosive device found outside San Jose councilwoman's home

An explosive device was found outside a Bay Area councilwoman and former mayoral candidate's home, prompting an evacuation of the vicinity.

San Jose City Council member Dev Davis and her family were forced to evacuate her home Tuesday morning after a neighbor found a suspicious device by her home. The device, found on the street in front of Davis' home, also required neighbors to evacuate.

Police arrived at the scene just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. A police bomb squad confirmed that the device was explosive, a San Jose spokesperson said; it was removed that afternoon.

Davis, who ran for San Jose mayor, received 10.8 percent of the votes in last week's primary to replace incumbent mayor Sam Liccardo. Liccardo is termed out of office this year. Davis was first elected as a city councilmember in 2016; she won re-election in 2020.

"Losing the primary last week Tuesday was disappointing," Davis said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "Yesterday put that loss into perspective. My family and I are safe, and that is always going to matter more to me than anything else."

An investigation into the case is ongoing, and it remains unclear if Davis was targeted, a San Jose police spokesperson said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.