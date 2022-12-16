But even with that policy in place and an established partner in Catholic Charities to lend support, rapid weather changes and finding enough volunteers to staff the center pose a challenge, Kukyendall said. The challenge deepens during weekends and the holiday season.

“That can be difficult, in my experience, for a city to be able to react that quickly and so we have to rely on our partners like Catholic Charities,” said Kuykendall.

Under the city’s agreement with Catholic Charities, Santa Rosa has allocated $34,000 to fund the center, said Kuykendall.

It is a familiar story for other cities in the county.

In Sebastopol, city leaders, volunteers and advocates scrambled to set up an overnight shelter for about six individuals before temperatures dropped into the 30s Wednesday night. They had tried the previous night with no luck.

“Those are six human beings that were in the cold last night,” said Sebastopol City Council member Diana Rich. “And for the community of Sebastopol, that's relevant. They’re important.”

Adrienne Lauby, board president of Sonoma Applied Village Services, a nonprofit outreach and homeless services organization, said the group provided a volunteer supervisor to assist the Sebastopol shelter overnight.

“We’re stretched in every direction,” Lauby said. “As a county and as a homeless services provider network, we are not prepared — we need to be better prepared.”

Even on Friday, center organizers send out a plea for women volunteers to fill late night and early morning shifts.

Rich said she suspects that it’s not just Sebastopol struggling, as other nonprofits and local governments seek volunteers and tap limited funding.

“There's no overall umbrella system that seems to weave it all together,” Rich said. She added she’s found it heartwarming to see the community step up to help.

In Sonoma, the county helped the city open a warming center at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Building — but even that Dec. 1 move, announced after 7 p.m., came a day after a countywide freeze warning and following weeks of pressure from Sonoma Valley homeless advocates.

The center originally opened with 10 cots, but as of Thursday added 10 more, doubling its capacity, said Lisa Janson, a senior management analyst with the city of Sonoma.

So far the center has served between seven and 11 people, Janson said.

Sonoma County is contributing a few thousand dollars to help the city of Sonoma cover the center’s operation costs including providing maintenance, security, food and some supplies, said Chris Godley, director of Sonoma County’s Emergency Management Department.

Like other cities, Sonoma faced a time crunch to get the center off the ground.

“We didn’t have weeks to ramp up,” said Janson.

Another shelter in Santa Rosa, operated by nonprofit Social Advocates for Youth, offers help for transition-age youth, one of the county’s most vulnerable populations.

According to the county’s homeless count, there are 498 transition-age youth in the county.

The SAY shelter serves about 12 youth year-round. In light of the cold weather, the shelter expanded and is hosting an additional six individuals.

“It’s very very cold and with all the flu and other diseases going around, we worry about young people's health,” said Elizabeth Goldman, chief program officer. “It’s very traumatizing to get kicked out of your house or lose your placement this time of year.”

She said there’s capacity for six more individuals, but they will always find shelter for a young person who needs it.

As cities and nonprofits work to expand their offerings, county officials are looking for long-term answers.

The county has traditionally served as a communication hub for cities and nonprofits to share information about available shelters and their needs, said David Kiff, executive director of the county’s Community Development Commission, the chief housing agency.

But with extreme hot and cold temperatures becoming more frequent throughout the year, the county has begun exploring ways to develop a flexible and unified response, said Godley, the emergency management director.

“We expect this to become less of a once-in-a-blue-moon-kind-of-event and a more regular, consistent kind of event,” Godley said of the extreme weather.

The county is seeing longer bouts of freezing temperatures than it did last year, Kiff said. He added the pattern has added more urgency to the county’s evaluation of the current system, one strapped by limited labor and volunteers.

“We don’t have enough people in our service provider community to meet all the obligations that are needed to be met,” Kiff said.

In addition, Kiff and other county officials have long stressed the need for more supportive housing to help provide sustainable relief. The opening of the Caritas Center, a large homeless services campus, and the county’s move to transition the Guerneville shelter from seasonal to full-time have helped move the county closer to that goal.

In the meantime, Godley said his department is mapping out an extreme weather response plan for providers to use and share feedback. The ultimate goal is to then bring a revised plan to the Board of Supervisors.

“We’re collecting the data because we want to define what we’re potentially moving toward in terms of services and support,” Godley said.

