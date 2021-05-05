‘Extreme wildfire threat’ forecast for Northern California this summer

Historically dry conditions and temperatures forecast to be above normal this summer mean Northern California residents once again face the threat of extreme wildfires like those that have occurred with increasing regularity over the past several years, according to AccuWeather, a leading U.S. meteorological service.

The grim prediction, though not surprising, brings into sharper view what historic drought and climate change have clarified for residents in recent weeks: catastrophic wildfires, already a regular part of life now for denizens of the west amid extremes in weather, are likely to return in the coming months.

The danger is exacerbated this year by two successive years of rainfall so low in Northern California they combined barely to total a normal year, leaving forests and brush tinder dry, said David Samuhel, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather.

“The forests are drying. They’re turning more brown. There was hardly any new growth over the course of the rainy season, just because it was extremely dry,” Samuhel said, citing findings by the Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center at San Jose State University. “That’s one thing we’re really concerned about is just how dry the forests are.”

AccuWeather Wildfire Risk Map 2021

In addition, inland temperatures are expected to be several degrees above normal for much of the summer across much of the west, contributing to extreme fire behavior.

“The kind of wild card here is what kind of wind events do we see?” Samuhel said.

Another key question is whether lightning storms occur this year such as those that last August touched off hundreds of wildfires across Northern California, including the LNU Lightning Complex in the North Bay and the million-acre-plus August Complex in Mendocino, Lake and three other counties — the largest wildfire in California history.

Samuhel forecast 9.5 million acres of land would burn across the western United States, about 140% of the 10-year average.

“High risk areas like Northern California are likely to take the brunt of these effects,” he said.

California last year endured its worst wildfire season on record, with more than 4.2 million acres burned, more than 10,000 structures damaged or destroyed and at least 31 fatalities.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.

