A Rohnert Park family was displaced Wednesday night after a fire sparked in their garage, causing major damage to it and smoke damage throughout their two-story house.

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety firefighters were dispatched about 5:50 p.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 1300 block of Middlebrook Avenue, DPS Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson said.

Responding fire personnel saw heavy smoke coming from the garage. The residents had already evacuated the residence.

Firefighters did not indicate the number of people living in the home.

The fire was contained within seven minutes, Johnson said. Crews stayed at the scene for 30 more minutes extinguishing hot spots and investigating the fire.

The house was determined inhabitable due to the damage and the fact that gas and electricity had to be cut to the dwelling.

There were no injuries.

After firefighters were done, they discovered that multiple fish were still swimming in a large tank in the garage, Johnson said.

“We were pulling sheet rock and they were still cruising around,” he said.

The fire, which began at or around a work bench near the front of the garage, is considered accidental. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Johnson said.

Rancho Adobe Fire District, Sonoma County Fire and Gold Ridge Fire District assisted.

