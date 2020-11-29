Subscribe

Family of late Sonoma County supervisor Kahn suggest donations to his nonprofit for youth

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 28, 2020, 8:49PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The family of the late Brian Kahn, the multi-faceted man whose richly varied experiences included joining the Sonoma County Supervisors at age 29, has suggested memorial donations to a cause close to his heart.

Kahn, who served on the county board from 1976 through 1980, focused energy and effort toward helping to foster the life and work schools that allow young people in America to lead productive, fulfilling lives. He founded the nonprofit American Jobs for America’s Youth, or AJAY Montana, to encourage adults to become mentors to kids.

At the time of his death Oct. 29 in Montana at age 73, Kahn had also created two other nonprofits, the Artemis Wildlife Foundation and Friends of Francis, which worked to build a better world.

His wife, Sandra Dal Poggetto, suggests memorial donations to AJAY Montana, www.americanjobs4youth.org or P.O. Box 923, Helena MT 59624.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine