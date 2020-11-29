Family of late Sonoma County supervisor Kahn suggest donations to his nonprofit for youth

The family of the late Brian Kahn, the multi-faceted man whose richly varied experiences included joining the Sonoma County Supervisors at age 29, has suggested memorial donations to a cause close to his heart.

Kahn, who served on the county board from 1976 through 1980, focused energy and effort toward helping to foster the life and work schools that allow young people in America to lead productive, fulfilling lives. He founded the nonprofit American Jobs for America’s Youth, or AJAY Montana, to encourage adults to become mentors to kids.

At the time of his death Oct. 29 in Montana at age 73, Kahn had also created two other nonprofits, the Artemis Wildlife Foundation and Friends of Francis, which worked to build a better world.

His wife, Sandra Dal Poggetto, suggests memorial donations to AJAY Montana, www.americanjobs4youth.org or P.O. Box 923, Helena MT 59624.