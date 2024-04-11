Cummerbunds and femme fedoras were back in style — if only briefly — last Saturday night at the Sebastiani Theatre as guests dressed in costumes reminiscent of the historic venue’s opening in 1934.

Sebastiani Theatre alumni and top performers from recent years performed at the theater’s first fundraiser variety show, which included the surprise auction of a week-long stay at an Italian villa.

“It was something that shows everyone the importance of the theater and shows how supportive the community is of the theater,” executive director Roger Rhoten said. “It’s so wonderful to see these young people who grew up here continue in the performing arts.”

Rhoten said he had known many of the Saturday’s performers since they were children learning to sing and dance in plays as “tree number three on the left.” Each shared a different genre offered at the theater, from Sonoma County jazz musician Stephanie Ozer, to the “singing auctioneer” Ellen Toscano and the Broadway actress Lexy Fridell.

As master of ceremonies, Rhoten opened up the night by asking the audience if they felt the difference of the newly refurbished chairs. A not insignificant number of audience members shifted side-to-side to verify the velvet comfort in the vaudeville venue’s furnishings.

Later, Rhoten reminded the audience why they were there, asking them to “dig deep” into their pockets because all proceeds would go toward ongoing maintenance of the 90-year-old theater.

As the auction wound down, a couple, now identified as Nancy and Rob Chimsky, offered to provide another auction item: A week long stay at their villa in Tuscany.

“Not only was I shocked by it,” Rhoten said, “but then she's agreed to do a second time!”

The resulting bid was the highest of the evening, totaling more than $5,000 that will go to support the Sebastiani Theatre’s performing arts scholarships and operations.

“I can't say enough about both the generosity of the community, and then all the scores of all the performers that we got,” Rhoten said. “It was quite a night. Let's say that.”

