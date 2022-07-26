Irregular voter signatures halt Sonoma County tax measure campaign, prompt investigation

Thousands of potentially fraudulent voter signatures have derailed an effort to add a quarter-cent sales tax to the November ballot to support children’s health and care in Sonoma County.

Our Kids Our Future, a Santa Rosa-based campaign looking to fund child care and child health care, turned in 29,686 signatures to the county’s voter registrar for verification on June 21. Of those, over 2,500 signatures were irregular, said Deva Proto, the county’s registrar of voters.

“The initiative has failed in terms of the signature gathering,” Proto said.

She said her office discovered entire packets with problems. Some of the errors included voters who misspelled their own names, misspelled Rohnert Park, and who had signatures that did not match the signatures in the voter registration rolls.

“It appears likely they’re fraudulent,” Proto said.

The group needed at least 21,038 valid signatures — 10% of the total votes cast by local voters in the last election for governor — to qualify.

It is not unusual for campaigns to have 1% to 2% of voter signatures that don’t match, but the number of problematic signatures turned in by Our Kids Our Future was 9.6%, Proto said.

Given the high number of problematic signatures, Proto said her office will be compiling information and sending it to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office and the California Secretary of State’s Office for an investigation.

The campaign used local volunteers and a professional contractor, Total Signers, to collect signatures, said Dennis Rosatti, a political consultant for the campaign.

He added that the campaign reviewed the signatures to ensure everything was properly filled out but was not able to verify the signatures.

“There was literally no way for us to tell that the signatures didn’t match,” Rosatti said, because they don’t have access to the signatures on file for privacy reasons.

Proto could not confirm whether the failed signatures came from the campaign’s local volunteers or the contractor, but she said collectors must identify themselves on the back of each packet they used to collect voter signatures.

“We are seeing that the petition packets that have a high number of invalid signatures are people from out of the area, based on their residence address,” Proto said.

“We’re obviously disappointed, but there is no way we’re giving up. This issue is too important” Ananda Sweet, Our Kids Our Future’s board president, said in a news release Tuesday. “Early childhood education is crucial for the healthy development of our children and for the lives of working families. Sonoma County deserves the sort of quality early childhood education that improves the fabric of our community.”

Our Kids Our Future has projected the sales tax would bring in $22 million annually.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.