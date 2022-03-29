FDA approves second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for older and immunocompromised people

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday gave the green light for a second booster of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for older people and certain immunocompromised individuals.

The move makes a second booster dose available to some populations at higher risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death.

Previously, the agency authorized a single booster dose for certain immunocompromised people following the completion of a 3-dose primary vaccination series.

“Emerging evidence suggests that a second booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine improves protection against severe COVID-19 and is not associated with new safety concerns,” the FDA said in a news release Tuesday.

The agency said:

A second booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered to people 50 years of age and older at least 4 months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.

A second booster dose of the Pfizer may be administered to certain immunocompromised individuals 12 years of age and older at least 4 months after receipt of a first booster dose of any approved COVID-19 vaccine. These are people who have undergone solid organ transplants or who are living with conditions that are considered to be equivalently immunocompromised.

A second booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered at least 4 months after the first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine to certain immunocompromised individuals 18 years of age and older.

Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in the news release that current evidence suggests vaccine protection wanes over time against serious outcomes from COVID-19 in older and immunocompromised individuals.

“Based on an analysis of emerging data, a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could help increase protection levels for these higher-risk individuals,” Marks said.

“Additionally, the data show that an initial booster dose is critical in helping to protect all adults from the potentially severe outcomes of COVID-19. So, those who have not received their initial booster dose are strongly encouraged to do so,” he added.

