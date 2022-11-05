Federal jury convicts former Santa Rosa doctor of illegally prescribing substances leading to patient’s death

A federal jury on Thursday convicted Thomas Keller, a former Santa Rosa physician, of four counts of distributing controlled substances without legitimate medical need.

U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds announced the conviction of 75-year-old Keller, who ran a pain management practice in Santa Rosa. Keller was indicted in September 2018.

During a trial in federal court, evidence showed Keller repeatedly prescribed the opioid oxycodone, as well as other strong and addictive drugs, to a patient in dosages that “far exceeded the usual course of professional practice and was for no legitimate medical need,” according to a news release Friday from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Keller also prescribed the controlled substance diazepam, also known as Valium, to the patient, alongside oxycodone and carisoprodol, a muscle relaxer. The patient later died of an overdose of oxycodone and other drugs, according to the release.

Keller was convicted on four counts of distributing drugs outside the scope of professional practice. The jury, however, was unable to reach a verdict on six other related counts.

The four counts carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison while the counts of distributing carisoprodol and diazepam carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison, according to the release.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria has not yet set a date for sentencing. Keller remains out of custody pending his sentencing hearing.