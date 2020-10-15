Feds to cover 100% of debris and emergency costs from LNU Lightning Complex fires in North Bay

A federal agency will cover 100% of the costs of debris removal and emergency protective measures from the Walbridge and Meyers fires in Sonoma County, Rep. Mike Thompson said Wednesday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will cover the full cost of these programs for Sonoma and at least three other counties — Napa, Lake and Solano — ravaged by the LNU Lightning Complex fires ignited in mid-August.

The complex scorched 363,200 acres, including the Walbridge and Meyers fires that destroyed 298 structures, including 159 homes, across 57,300 acres in Sonoma County. The Hennessey fire, centered mostly in Napa County, burned 317,909 acres, destroyed 633 structures and killed five people.

Federal assistance for declared disasters is usually capped at 75%, but Thompson, a St. Helena Democrat, requested additional support in a letter to FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor on Sept. 1.

Thompson said in a press release Wednesday he sought the funding boost to “lessen the financial burden on our state and local governments.”

“This much-needed relief will help our communities already struggling due to the pandemic have the resources they need to recover and rebuild from the LNU Lightning Complex fires,” he said.

Thompson was in Washington last month when the Glass fire erupted in Napa County, forcing his wife and everyone else in the neighborhood to evacuate. St. Helena was spared in the 67,484-acre fire, but another 645 homes in Sonoma and Napa counties were destroyed by the blaze, which was 97% contained Tuesday.

