Old fire spreads to 100 acres north of Napa, forces evacuations

Evacuations have been ordered in the area of a vegetation fire burning on a hillside north of Napa Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 3:39 p.m. in the area of 2300 Old Soda Springs Road. It has burned about 100 acres off Old Soda Springs Road, about 5 miles north of Napa.

It was 5% contained as of 5 p.m.

A stretch of Old Soda Springs Road is being evacuated, according to Cal Fire.

A road closure at Soda Canyon and Silverado trail is in effect until further notice.

There was still room for it to spread, Cal Fire Division Chief Tom Knecht told The Press Democrat.

He added flames are spreading at a moderate rate through brush and wood typical for the area.

The fire is threatening structures but there have been no road closures ordered yet, Knecht said. He didn’t have specifics on the types of structures threatened.

Mountain cameras show a plume of white smoke coming from the scene.

Matt Mehle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said satellite footage shows smoke moving south above Napa with potential to head east toward Vacaville. It’s less likely smoke will enter Sonoma County.

Gusty winds are moving 10 to 15 mph, which are typical for late afternoon.

“Once the sun sets, the winds will diminish in that area,” Mehle said.

First look at #oldfire in Soda Canyon area n/e of #napa. Air attack on scene. pic.twitter.com/2z59zEM9KD — Derek Moore (@deadlinederek) May 31, 2022

This fire follows one that broke out a week ago and scorched 5-acres in St. Helena on May 23. It burned in the area of Pope Street and Silverado Trail and was contained with no damage or evacuations.

#OldFire

50 acres

Potential for 500

T91 has dropped on the heel of the fire pic.twitter.com/kPwF9f0R1c — CA_wildfires (@CA_Wildfires) May 31, 2022

