Fire causes $450,000 in damage to Santa Rosa home, displaces family
A fire caused about $450,000 in damage to a Santa Rosa house and displaced a family of three Tuesday night, according to firefighters.
The Santa Rosa Fire Department was dispatched about 5:50 p.m. to report of an explosion and fire inside a garage at a house in the 2400 block of Quail Hollow Drive, according to a news release from the department.
The family discovered the blaze in the garage after hearing the explosion. They evacuated the house, called 911 and unsuccessfully attempted to put out the fire using a fire extinguisher and garden hose, according to the department.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found flames coming out of the two-story home’s garage and fire stretching up through the walls into the attic.
Firefighters contained the fire in 45 minutes.
Crews stayed at the scene for about four hours extinguishing hot spots.
The garage, roof and first and second floors of the house had major fire damage, according to the department.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, though it appears to be accidental, according to the release.
The Sonoma County Fire District and Gold Ridge Fire District assisted in putting out the blaze.
