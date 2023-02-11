A two-alarm fire broke out at a 15,000-square-foot warehouse in Sonoma Friday night, causing extensive damage and requiring the response of 30 personnel and about 10 fire fighting vehicles.

The Schell-Vista Fire Protection District and Sonoma Valley Fire District led efforts to extinguish the fire at 21885 Eighth Street East in Sonoma, which was reported at 10:46 p.m. by an ambulance unit returning from an unrelated call.

The fire was mostly contained just before 1 a.m., though it took hours to process the scene, and crews remained overnight to provide security and preserve the area for investigation, according to Schell-Vista Fire Chief Ray Mulas. Officials were still on site 8 a.m. Saturday morning, and an investigative unit was arriving to determine the cause of the fire.

“It took thousands of gallons to put this thing down,” Mulas said.

Though no people were present or injured, a business occupying the warehouse was “gutted,” Mulas said. “Total loss.”

The business owner had not yet been notified Saturday morning, so a name was not released.

The large commercial building is owned by LeFever Mattson, a property investment company of Ken Mattson, the controversial real estate developer who’s purchased more than 60 properties in Sonoma Valley.

