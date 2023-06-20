A fire that caused about $20,000 worth of damage to a Santa Rosa house Monday originated from a Tesla energy storage system, fire officials determined.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department received multiple calls about 5:25 p.m. reporting smoke coming from the garage of a residence in the 3800 block of Royal Manor Place, Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins said in a Monday news release.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6998232&lat=38.4888594&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The first firefighter arrived and saw a large two-story home with an active fire in the garage. The sprinkler system had been activated and had kept the fire contained to the room.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames as crews went in to rescue a large dog still inside the home.

No one, including the dog, was injured in the fire.

The fire was contained to the in-wall Tesla battery, called a Powerwall, within 10 minutes.

The Powerwall, which stores solar energy to be used during power outages, continued “to smolder and smoke” for more than an hour, Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the fire could have been significant it if were not for the sprinkler head activated next to the Powerwall and quick response from firefighters.

Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental and electrical in nature but are still investigating the cause.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.