Fire crews continue to make progress on Glass fire overnight, reach 30% containment

Fire crews continued to make progress containing the Glass fire overnight Sunday, with little fire growth reported as the blaze enters its second week burning in Sonoma and Napa counties.

The fire, which ignited Sept. 27 in the hills on the eastern rim of the Napa Valley, reached 65,580 acres with 30% containment, Cal Fire reported Monday morning. Despite hot and dry conditions, the fire grew just 680 acres and containment increased by 4% since Sunday night.

The tally of homes destroyed in the fire held steady with 235 losses in Sonoma County and 252 in Napa County, according to Cal Fire. Almost 22,000 structures are still threatened.

On Sunday, residents of Oakmont and Kenwood along Highway 12 and communities along the Porter Creek Road corridor and the Mark West Springs drainage were allowed to return home as authorities reduced evacuation orders to warnings.

Still under evacuation are rural areas along Los Alamos and St. Helena roads in Sonoma County, plus burned areas of White Oak Drive and addresses off Pythian Road in the city.

Officials on Monday opened a local assistance center in Santa Rosa to help county residents replace important documents, access financial resources and file insurance claims, among other services. The center at Maria Carrillo High School at 6975 Montecito Blvd is open Monday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Napa County, Calistoga residents were also allowed to return on Sunday. But new evacuation orders were issued Sunday in the northern part of the county close to Mount St. Helena. The southern edge of Lake County was issued its first evacuation warnings.

The blaze in that area near Highway 29 continued to be the most active part of the firefight overnight. Chris Valenzuela, a Cal Fire spokesperson, said 15 mph winds picked up Sunday night and spread some flames, but crews were mostly able to keep the fire at bay.

“That will be the focus again today, I don’t think they’re concerned about (the fire) pushing much farther than it is right now,” Valenzuela said.

Clearer skies in the mountainous region should allow helicopters, fixed-wing planes and large air tankers to aid firefighters on Monday, he said.

In Sonoma County, Valenzuela said control lines are holding and there are no immediate fire threats.

The number of firefighters battling the blaze remain at 2,774 as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire, a marked increase from the around 2,000 firefighters on the Glass fire early last week.

The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures to reach highs in the mid-80s to low 90s for inland parts on Sonoma and Napa counties. A marine layer at lower elevations did blanket parts of Sonoma County Monday morning, which could aid mop-up operations in burned areas near Santa Rosa, said meteorologist Matt Mehle.

Forecasters also expect the haze that has choked the sky in much of the North Bay to likely linger into Tuesday, as plumes from the Glass fire mix with smoke from the massive August and North complex fires burning in Northern California. But the worst of the smoke will likely stay at higher altitudes, leading to better air quality at ground level.

“Most of the population base in the North Bay seems to be faring a little bit better than where they were last week,” Mehle said.

A Spare the Air alert for most of the Bay Area is in effect through Tuesday, meaning unhealthy air conditions are expected to persist until then.

Mehle added forecasters are monitoring a weather system that has a chance of bringing between .25 and .75 inches of rain to the Bay Area as early as Thursday.

“It’s something we’re keeping an eye on for sure,” he said.

A red flag warning for the North Bay mountains and Glass fire burn area issued on Sunday expired later in the day, meaning the fire risk posed by hot, dry and windy conditions is excepted to subside.

