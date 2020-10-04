Fire crews increase containment of Glass fire, red flag warning expires

Fire crews increased containment of the Glass fire during the early hours Sunday morning as a red flag warning in the Napa County area expired with minimal fire growth reported overnight, but new evacuation orders were issued near the northern county line.

The fire, now entering its second week since igniting Sept. 27 in the hills on the eastern rim of the Napa Valley, reached 68,885 acres with 17% containment, Cal Fire reported Sunday morning. Despite windy conditions and hot and dry weather, the fire grew 435 acres and containment increased by 2% since Saturday night.

Fire activity continued on the northern end of the Glass fire, along Highway 29 near Mount St. Helena and Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, prompting new evacuation orders near the northern Napa County border with Lake County Sunday morning.

Anyone still in the mountainous area between Highway 29 at the Robert Louis Stevenson trail head, Livermore Road and Aetna Mine Road near Pope Valley was ordered to leave immediately.

Crews kept patrolling areas where the fire’s progress had stopped, watching for flare-ups that could threaten control lines, Cal Fire said. Efforts to construct and reinforce fire breaks continued.

More than 21,600 structures remained threatened in Napa and Sonoma counties. The number of homes reportedly burned did not change since Saturday, with 173 residential properties destroyed in the Napa Valley and 120 in Sonoma County.

Evacuation orders remained in place for Oakmont, Kenwood and communities north of Glen Ellen. Click here to view the current evacuation zones. Highway 12 remained closed at Los Alamos and Dunbar roads Sunday morning, but crews were working to restore power and clear hazards in the area.

The National Weather Service lifted its red flag warning Sunday morning after the most dangerous fire weather had passed. Temperatures are expected to peak at 89 degrees today in Santa Rosa and drop over the course of the week, with the potential for rain this weekend, the National Weather service reported.

Cal Fire and several supporting agencies in Napa and Sonoma counties were scheduled to host a community meeting Sunday night at 6 p.m. on its Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

