Fire crews keep Glass fire from growing overnight, reach 50% containment

Fire crews made significant progress battling the Glass fire overnight, pushing containment of the 66,840-acre blaze to 50% as the wildfire burns into its second week in Sonoma and Napa counties.

Despite warm and dry conditions, firefighters prevented the fire from growing and increased containment by 9% since Monday night, Cal Fire reported.

The tally of single- and multifamily homes destroyed reached 600 Tuesday, with 310 properties lost in Sonoma County and 290 in Napa County, according to Cal Fire. Almost 22,000 structures remain threatened Tuesday, a number roughly constant throughout the week so far.

Nearly 3,000 people remain under mandatory evacuation in Sonoma County and east Santa Rosa, officials said. More than 13,000 others are under warnings, meaning they need to be ready to leave if the fire kicks up again.

On Monday, authorities allowed more residents of Kenwood in upper Sonoma Valley to go back to their residences. Others in Kenwood, Oakmont and Calistoga in Napa County returned Sunday.

Residents of rural areas along Los Alamos and St. Helena roads in Sonoma County, plus burned areas of White Oak Drive and addresses off Pythian Road in the city are still displaced.

The high mark of fire evacuations in Sonoma County was 34,000 residents.

Around 4,450 Pacific Gas and Electric customers remained without power in Napa and Sonoma counties as of Monday, with 650 of them in Sonoma County areas including east Santa Rosa and Kenwood, according to the utility.

PG&E said it has about 500 workers restoring of gas and electricity service that was cut off during the Glass fire. The utility aims to restore gas to homes in Oakmont over the next couple of days.

On Tuesday, fire crews will continue working to limit further spread of the blaze and clean up burned areas. The number of firefighters battling the wildfire remained stable at almost 2,800 as of Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire, a sharp increase from the roughly 2,000 early last week.

The Glass fire’s northern front in Napa County remains the most dynamic part of the blaze east of Mount St. Helena. That includes along Highway 29 near Livermore Road, a rugged rural place where steep, heavily wooded terrain complicates firefighting.

“That’s where it’s still actively burning right now,” said Dave Lauchner, spokesman for Cal Fire.

In Sonoma County, Lauchner said there are no active fire threats. Still, crews are keeping a close eye on the areas along Adobe Canyon Road into Sugarloaf Ridge State Park and near Sharp and Gates roads between Santa Rosa and Calistoga, said Cal Fire Chief Ben Nicholls on Monday night.

Large air tankers dropping retardant will continue aiding firefighters as weather visibility allows, Cal Fire reported.

The National Weather Service forecasts North Bay temperatures in inland areas to reach the 80s and 90s by Tuesday afternoon. Cooler temperatures and more humid conditions are expected the rest of the week, which could help firefighting efforts.

The weather service also expects wildfire smoke to linger into Tuesday. But the worst of the haze will likely stay at higher altitudes, leading to improved air quality at ground level.

A Spare the Air Alert for most of the Bay Area remains in effect through Tuesday, meaning unhealthy air conditions still are expected to persist until then.

Forecasters are also monitoring an incoming weather pattern that could bring some rain this weekend. On Monday, Cal Fire meteorologist Tom Bird said the North Bay has around a 25% chance of a quarter-inch of rain, but added he doesn’t expect it to be a a “(wildfire) season ending event.”

