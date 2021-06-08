Subscribe

Fire damages home west of Santa Rosa, ignites vegetation

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 7, 2021, 8:30PM
Santa Rosa firefighters joined other area fire departments in battling a house fire west of the city on Hall Road Monday, June 7, 2021.
A house fire damaged a home and spread to vegetation before firefighters got a handle on it Monday evening west of Santa Rosa.

The fire was reported about 6 p.m. at a home on Hall Road, east of Sanford Road.

Firefighters arrived and found a “fully involved structure fire,” said Krista Butts, dispatch supervisor for the Redcom emergency communications center in Santa Rosa.

Nearby vegetation caught fire and about a half-acre burned, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Sonoma County fire cameras showed heavy white smoke coming from the scene.

By 7:15 p.m., conditions had calmed down and firefighters anticipated remaining at the scene for another hour.

No injuries were reported and investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

No word on whether any residents were displaced.

A handful of area fire departments responded to the blaze, several to provide water tenders since there were no hydrants at the scene.

They included the Santa Rosa, Graton, Sebastopol and Gold Ridge fire departments, and the Sonoma County and Rancho Adobe fire districts.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

