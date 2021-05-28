Fire damages Windsor home, displaces four

Four people were displaced after a fire damaged their Windsor home early Friday.

The fire was reported about 12:30 a.m. near Dove Lane and Yerba Buena Way in a residential area east of Highway 101.

An occupant noticed a glowing light coming from outside on or near a patio, opened curtains and discovered flames, said Jason Piloni, captain and deputy fire marshal with Sonoma County Fire District.

She notified her family, who exited the home and called firefighters.

Piloni said the fire damaged nearly every room except the garage.

Flames were contained in about 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation, along with the dollar amount in damage, Piloni said.

