Fire destroys RV parked outside Windsor home
A recreational vehicle “completely melted” after catching fire Thursday night outside a Windsor home, officials said.
Around 8:30 p.m., homeowners were alerted to the Birkdale Court blaze when the vehicle’s horn started to blare. Coming outside, they found the RV engulfed in flames, said Karen Hancock, a public information officer for the Sonoma County Fire District.
Crews from Sonoma County Fire District and the Healdsburg Fire Department responded to the blaze.
The fire was quickly extinguished, according to Hancock, before it caused any damage to the property. The vehicle was a total loss, however.
The cause of the fire appeared to be electrical in nature, Hancock said.
It was the third vehicle fire this week the fire district responded to.
A sedan on Scenic Avenue in Santa Rosa burned around noon Thursday, and an SUV on River Road in Fulton burned around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.
No one was injured in any of the incidents, Hancock said.
“It’s the winter months, so make sure to check your vehicles and make sure they’re maintained,” Hancock said. “Due to the storms, rodents like to find places they can hide and they chew through wires.”
