One person was hospitalized after a Tuesday morning fire that destroyed a mobile home in Santa Rosa, fire officials said.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department was dispatched about 6:55 a.m. after the uncle of one of the residents called 911 and reported flames and a column of smoke coming out of the top of the mobile home in the 2300 block of Squire Lane.

Firefighters arrived and saw heavy fire coming from the residence and found a person outside of the home, Santa Rosa Division Chief Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

The person, who was conscious, was taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa for “at a minimum“ smoke inhalation, Lowenthal said. Further details on the individual’s condition were no immediately available.

There were no other reported injuries.

Crews from four engines and two ladder trucks worked to put out the flames, which were under control but still smoldering by about 7:20 a.m. The flames were extinguished about 7:40 a.m.

Sherry Pfeil, an on-site manager for the trailer park, said she believed two people lived in the unit.

The uncle, Thomas Hayes, said his nephew, who lives in the mobile home, was at work at the time of the fire, Hayes told a Press Democrat reporter at the scene.

Hayes said he had picked up some gasoline and was going to drop it off at his nephew’s home when he saw the flames.

Pfeil said the fire did not spread to other units, though one resident saw fire coming from the mobile home’s air conditioning unit and tried putting out the flames with a hose.

“We are happy it didn’t spread to anybody around them and that it was so quickly contained by the fire department,” said Pfeil, who works for Harmony Communities, which owns and operates housing communities.

Fire investigators are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire, Lowenthal said.

