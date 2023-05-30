A fire that started in an outdoor refrigerator and spread to a shed on a Santa Rosa property Tuesday morning issued a thick column of black smoke, catching the attention of multiple residents, officials said.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded about 6:30 a.m. to a report of a potential structure fire in a home in the 400 block of Hewett Street, Santa Rosa Division Chief Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.728655&lat=38.4375086&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The agency received multiple other calls reporting the black smoke.

Firefighters arrived to find a shed and exterior refrigerator on fire They brought the flames under control within minutes, Lowenthal said.

The fire never spread to the main residence on the property. There were no reported injuries.

The fire started after the refrigerator experienced an electrical overload, Lowenthal said.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.