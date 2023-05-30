Refrigerator fire sends large column of black smoke into air above Santa Rosa

There were no injuries reported and the fire did not spread to the main residence.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 30, 2023, 11:32AM
Updated 17 minutes ago

A fire that started in an outdoor refrigerator and spread to a shed on a Santa Rosa property Tuesday morning issued a thick column of black smoke, catching the attention of multiple residents, officials said.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded about 6:30 a.m. to a report of a potential structure fire in a home in the 400 block of Hewett Street, Santa Rosa Division Chief Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said.

The agency received multiple other calls reporting the black smoke.

Firefighters arrived to find a shed and exterior refrigerator on fire They brought the flames under control within minutes, Lowenthal said.

The fire never spread to the main residence on the property. There were no reported injuries.

The fire started after the refrigerator experienced an electrical overload, Lowenthal said.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.