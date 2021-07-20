Fire officials investigate cause of Clearlake Oaks house fire

Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out Sunday night in a Clearlake Oaks neighborhood, prompting evacuations as it spread to four other houses and at least six outbuildings before firefighters put it out.

The North Shore Fire Protection District, which is leading the investigation, did not have an estimate Tuesday on the cost of the damage caused by the blaze, but Battalion Chief Dave Emmel pegged it at over $2 million.

The five homes that caught fire were destroyed and are now unlivable, Emmel said.

Emmel couldn’t recall the exact number of outbuildings that burned, but he said at least six were engulfed by flames.

It was about 92 degrees in Clearlake Oaks when the fire started just before 6 p.m. at 13204 Second St., officials said.

The first fire chief to arrive on scene reported “heavy wind blowing embers through the town,” Emmel said on Tuesday, recounting the events of that night.

At least 50 firefighters responded to the blaze and “we pretty much had every agency in Lake County represented,” Emmel said.

Residents fled their homes as flames spread through the neighborhood, gobbling up gardens and torching trees. Authorities evacuated everybody within two blocks of the blaze.

A utility pole caught fire and several power lines were knocked down by falling trees, wiping out electricity for much of the neighborhood, according to Emmel.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by 10 p.m. and authorities allowed evacuees to return to their homes, he said. Nobody was injured.

A PG&E crew restored power for all but 14 of the homes Sunday night and continued repairs on Monday.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.