Fire scorches 2 acres at Petaluma’s Steamer Landing Park

Petaluma firefighters extinguished a vegetation fire Wednesday afternoon that broke out at Steamer Landing Park.

The blaze was reported shortly after 2:15 p.m. Responding firefighters saw “ thick plumes of smoke” rising from the scene.

Rancho Adobe Fire District assisted, sending the department’s wildland fire/brush engine.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped within 25 minutes, with approximately 2 acres burned. There were no reported injuries or damage to any structures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Petaluma fire officials ask residents to remain “diligent in weed abatement, vegetation management, and to also be prepared for wildfires”

The Petaluma Police Department also assisted at the scene.