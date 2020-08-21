Fire weather watch issued for Bay Area this weekend

A fire weather watch was issued for the San Francisco Bay Area due to possible thunderstorms this weekend.

The National Weather Service - Bay Area issued the alert Friday due to possible thunderstorms this weekend that could spark additional fires in the region.

The fire watch will be in effect for the entire Bay Area, including the North Bay, from Sunday morning through Tuesday morning.

The service said initial scattered dry thunderstorms could develop Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. A second round of storms are expected to to arrive later Monday into Tuesday.

In the alert message, the service said “lightning will likely spark new fires across the region, including remote areas.”