Fire weather watch in North Bay upgraded to red flag warning

The National Weather Service has upgraded a fire weather watch for the North Bay mountains this week to a red flag warning as dry, windy conditions that could potentially spark a wildfire are expected to arrive late Monday night.

The warning will take effect at 11 p.m. and last until 8 a.m. Wednesday morning with gusty offshore winds forecast to reach their strongest levels overnight Monday and Tuesday.

The greatest risk for fire is in the Mayacamas Mountains along the eastern Sonoma Valley and all the ranges encompassing Napa County where vegetation has reached record dryness, said weather service meteorologist Drew Peterson.

Elevations from 1,500 feet to ridge tops as high as 4,000 feet, such as Mount St. Helena where the Glass fire has been burning for more than three weeks, could experience wind gusts up to 40 mph, Peterson said. Sustained winds will range from 10 mph to 25 mph.

“it’s a tinderbox up there,” Peterson said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

