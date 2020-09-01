Firefighter who died at August Complex fire in Mendocino National Forest was a volunteer from Texas

The firefighter who died Monday at the August Complex fire in Mendocino National Forest was a volunteer from the town of Cresson in Texas.

Diana Jones was working on her son’s contracting team battling the fires east of Covelo, Cresson Fire Chief Ron Becker told the Hood County News of Granbury, Texas, on Tuesday.

Becker said he received a call from her son’s wife about the death.

The U.S. Forest Service said Jones and other firefighters were working on the Tatham fire within the August Complex when a vehicle crash occurred. A second injured firefighter was receiving medical attention for burns to a hand and arm, while the third firefighter involved received no injuries, a statement said.

The agency offered no further details about the crash.

“This was a tragic incident and our hearts go out to the family, friends and colleagues of the fallen firefighter,” said acting Forest Supervisor Sandra Moore. “Right now we are committed to providing support to those involved, while safely continuing firefighting operations.”

The California Highway Patrol was leading the investigation.

On its Facebook page, the Cresson fire department announced the death of one of their own: “A few weeks ago we told everyone that some of our firefighters were helping with wildfires in the western U.S. One of them updated her Facebook profile picture yesterday to show the terrain where she was working. A couple of hours ago we learned that (Monday) she lost her life on the fireground. Our department is numbed by the news and we are hurting.”

The Cresson chief said Jones was a “classy lady.”

“It’s a tragedy. She enjoyed doing this type of work,” he told the Hood County News.

Jones was widowed and lived in Cresson, Becker said. She had been with the Cresson fire department about five years.

Condolences were coming in from as far away as Australia to the Cresson Facebook page.