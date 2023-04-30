Firefighters: 3 Petaluma residents displaced after house fire

Three people, and potentially a cat, were saved from a fire in their Petaluma home Saturday after a neighbor alerted them to the flames and called 911, according to firefighters.

About 3:30 p.m., the neighbor reported smoke coming from the residence in the 1200 block of Berrydale Drive, according to a news release from the Petaluma Fire Department.

The neighbor helped the three residents evacuate their burning home.

Firefighters responded to the scene in about three minutes and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage and attic vents of the house.

The fire, which did not spread to other structures, was contained in about 20 minutes, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Thank you to our surrounding partners for your assistance and coverage during today's residential fire. Petaluma Firefighters Sonoma Valley Fire District Rancho Adobe Firefighters Wilmar Volunteer Fire Department Posted by Petaluma Fire Department on Saturday, April 29, 2023

The home was determined to be uninhabitable and the residents, who were all adults, were put in touch with the Red Cross. Firefighters believe a cat living in the residence also escaped the flames.

Fire investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.

Rancho Adobe Fire District, Sonoma Valley Fire District and North Bay Fire assisted with this call.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.