Santa Rosa firefighters were battling a house fire Thursday night, according to RedCom, Sonoma County’s emergency dispatch center.

The fire was in the attic of a single story home on Sullivan Court and was reported by multiple callers at 8:09 p.m., dispatchers said.

Power lines were also down in the area, dispatchers said, although it was unknown whether that was the result of or a cause of the fire, or unrelated.

Sullivan Court is in east Santa Rosa between Montgomery Drive and Spring Lake Park.

At least one person was treated for smoke inhalation, dispatchers said.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department could not be immediately reached for further details.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay