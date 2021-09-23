Subscribe

Firefighters report 100% containment on Fremont fire near Schellville

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 23, 2021, 9:32AM
September 23, 2021, 9:32AM

A vegetation fire that ignited Wednesday afternoon east of Schellville along the border of Sonoma and Napa counties was 100% contained on Thursday morning, officials said.

Called the Fremont fire, the blaze started just after 2 p.m. near Fremont Drive and Napa Road, southeast of the city of Sonoma.

It burned 116 acres of grass and oak woodland in hilly terrain surrounded by vineyards and ranches, said Cal Fire spokesman Tyree Zander.

No homes were threatened by the fire and nobody was evacuated or injured.

Fire crews work to put out the Fremont fire near Sonoma, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
Fire crews work to put out the Fremont fire near Sonoma, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

The blaze threw a thick cloud of smoke into the sky as winds whipped it up Wednesday afternoon, Zander said.

The fire reached stands of oak trees, but in most cases didn’t entirely torch them, Zander said.

“It mainly burned on the grass level,” he said.

Firefighters on Thursday morning were putting out sections of the fire that were still burning within the containment lines.

“They’re dealing with some trees that are falling, so that’s limiting them to get some access to some of the hot spots, but they’re working around that,“ Zander said.

Fire crews light backburns in an effort to control the Fremont fire near Sonoma, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.(Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
Fire crews light backburns in an effort to control the Fremont fire near Sonoma, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.(Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Cal Fire is investigating the cause.

Staff Writer Matt Pera

