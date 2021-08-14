Hidden Valley Lake fire burns 100 acres, forces evacuations

A fire burning near Highway 29 in Lake County Friday evening had grown to at least 100 acres Friday evening.

The Coyote fire was reported just after 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Spruce Grove Road in Hidden Valley Lake, according to Cal Fire. By 7:30 p.m., firefighters contained 40% of its perimeter.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced an evacuation order for an area bordered by Spruce Grove to the south and Noble Ranch Road to the north.

An evacuation warning was in place for all other areas within the immediate vicinity.

All evacuation measures were still in place as of 7:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi