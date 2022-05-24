Firefighters responding to Pope fire in St. Helena

Firefighters are responding to a 4-acre vegetation fire burning on a Napa County hillside in St. Helena Monday evening.

The Pope fire is in the area of Pope Street and Silverado Trail, Cal Fire reported just before 5:45 p.m.

No evacuations have been ordered and anyone in the area is encouraged to use caution and allow emergency vehicles to pass, Cal Fire reported in a tweet.

Silverado Trail is closed between Pope and Zinfandel Lane, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced at about 6:10 p.m.

As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, area temperatures were in the upper 80s. Winds were moving 3 to 6 mph, which is “pretty light,” said Roger Gass, a meteorlogist with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office.

#PopeFire – UPDATE - Fire is approximately 4 acres, and 0% contained. If driving in the area use caution and give way to emergency vehicles.

#CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/RwRKto2SOU — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) May 24, 2022

St. Helena is about 25 miles northeast of Santa Rosa.

The fire is located in the burn scar of the September 2020 Glass fire, which scorched nearly 67,500 acres and destroyed 1,555 structures east of Santa Rosa.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The fire is the fourth to be reported in the North Bay since Friday.

The 36-acre Owens fire was reported Friday afternoon in a rural area south of Point Arena in Mendocino County.

It was contained Sunday night after scorching land bordered by Highway 1 to the west, Ten Mile Cutoff Road to the east, Bill Owens Road to the north and Schooner Gulch Road to the south.

No injuries or damage were reported.

On Saturday afternoon, the Quail fire erupted and burned 135 acres along Quail Canyon Road in Solano County. No injuries or property damage has been reported. It was 90% contained as of Monday evening.

The Owens and Quail fires both produced smoke that was visible in Sonoma County.

On Monday, Cal Fire firefighters responded to the Camino fire at Highland Road and Camino Tassajara in Contra Costa County. It was contained to 91 acres.

Authorities say causes for the Owens, Quail, and Camino fires are all under investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi