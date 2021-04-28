Rick Bergem, a Lakeport Fire District captain, was deployed with all his engines and crew as the River fire ran toward his community in the fall of 2018.

A massive air assault, including a converted Boeing 747 four-engine jetliner packing 18,000 gallons of fire retardant halted the fiery tide.

“They saved the day for Lakeport,” said Bergem, now the district’s interim chief. “Stopped it from coming into town.”

Cal Fire’s largest firefighting asset — a red and white 747 SuperTanker known by the number 944 on its tail — is no longer available as the state braces for wildfire season after two of the driest winters in history.

Tanker 944 is maneuvered in to position dropping on the left flank of the Glass fire moving down to Bell Hill Reservoir, spotting over Crystal Springs Road, running towards Silverado Trail, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

The investor group that owns Tanker 944, which has flown more than 200 missions over California since 2017, is shutting down the aircraft, according to Fire Aviation, an industry website.

“This week the investors that own Global SuperTanker just informed me that they have made the difficult decision to cease operations of the company, effective this week,” company president Dan Reese said in an email sent to state and federal officials, the website reported.

Reese is a 25-year Cal Fire veteran who served as chief of tactical air operations. Global SuperTanker Servives, LLP, the Colorado Springs, Colo.-based company that owns the aircraft, did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

The 231-foot-long SuperTanker, which can race to a wildfire at 600 mph and dive low to release a deluge of pink retardant, is the only one of its kind in the world.

It’s payload vastly exceeds the 1,200-gallon capacity of Cal Fire’s 23 S-2T tankers, as well as the seven C-130s, converted Coast Guard aircraft with 4,000-gallon tanks which the agency expects to deploy in 2022.

Ben Nicholls, Cal Fire’s Lake-Sonoma-Napa division chief, said the big jet’s forte is “treating a ridgetop,” slowing the advance of a wildfire and enabling bulldozers and crews on the ground to extinguish the flames.

“Nothing else like it,” Nicholls said, noting that “air tankers by themselves don’t put out fires.”

The SuperTanker joined fights against the 67,000-acre Glass fire last fall in Sonoma and Napa counties and the four-county 459,000-acre Mendocino Complex, which included the River fire, in 2018.

A fire-ravaged landscape reveals the River fire, left, and the Ranch fire smoke plume, right, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Scotts Valley near Lakeport. Tanker 944, finishes up a drop. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

“The North Bay has come to love the SuperTanker,” state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, said. “When residents see the SuperTanker responding it’s like the cavalry is here. It’s had a calming effect.”

McGuire said he intends to talk with Cal Fire officials about the possibility of collaborating with other western states firefighting agencies to the keep the big plane on the fire line, but there are some federal regulatory issues to be resolved.

Civilians, including people who’ve lost their homes to wildfires, are rallying to the Supertanker’s defense.

“I’m worried about what’s going to happen without that resource,” said Allison Walsh, a Spokane, Washington resident who lived for 30 years in Sonoma County. “We want to save lives; we want to save homes.”

Allison Walsh, a Spokane, Washington resident who lived for 30 years in Sonoma County, stands in the opening of the jet engine of the Global Supertanker. (Courtesy photo)

Walsh, who started the blog “Allison’s Wildfire and Weather World” a year ago, said she is irked by what appears to be a financial decision by the SuperTanker’s investors.

An online petition posted on Walsh’s behalf at change.org urging the current owner, a future investor or the government to keep the SuperTanker on wildfire duty had about 2,200 signatures Wednesday.

The aircraft, built in 1991 and converted to an air tanker in 2015-16, could make more money hauling freight, she said.

The SuperTanker could be used to transport COVID vaccine and other coronavirus supplies, according to an Associated Press report.

Tanker 944 makes a retardant drop in upper Dry Creek, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 near Healdsburg. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Contracts with the U.S. government and California did not produce enough profit for the company to continue the funding the tanker, said Roger Miller, managing director at Alterna Capital Partners LLC, the investment company that owns the plane, the report said.

In addition to California, the aircraft has logged 149 missions in Bolivia, four in Oregon, 76 in Chile and two missions in Israel, dropping a combined total of more than 3.7 million gallons of retardant.

A Press Democrat story in 2017 described the challenge of piloting a 650,000-pound jumbo jet over jagged mountain ridges, then descending at 170 mph through turbulent smoke down to 200 feet above the treetops to lay down a precise line of retardant.

Sonoma County Fire District Chief Mark Heine said in an email the SuperTanker is an “amazing tool for the right firefighting environment” due its payload, but also has a long turnaround time for reloading.

Tanker 944 makes a retardant drop in upper Dry Creek, during the Glass fire on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, near Healdsburg. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

“Such a heavy aircraft flying so low to the ground and so slow during a drop can make it a dangerous tool to use,” he added.

The SuperTanker was cited in a lawsuit and a Cal Fire report for dropping a retardant load from only 100 feet above the treetops, knocking down a fir tree and killing Utah firefighter Matthew Burchett as he battled the Ranch fire northeast of Ukiah in 2018. his widow sued Cal Fire and the aircraft company for alleged negligence.

