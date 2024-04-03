A firework inside a bathroom at Kenilworth Junior High School during lunch period prompted panic among some students and a school-wide evacuation Wednesday, according to police and school administrators.

At about 11:37 a.m., Petaluma police began receiving “several calls about a large explosion” at the junior high school and students were evacuated to the blacktop, said Lt. Matthew Parnow of the Petaluma Police Department.

“Our officers quickly got on scene and did a search of the school and they found what is believed to be a detonated firecracker in one of the bathrooms near the quad,” Parnow said.

Police “isolated” the scene around the bathroom and did a secondary search of classrooms while students remained on the blacktop. Investigators are not sure what type of firecracker or firework was used, and will be reviewing video surveillance in conjunction with school officials, Parnow said.

Police said they don’t know how many students may have been involved. As of about 1 p.m., about 20 minutes before school ended for the day, the school bathrooms remained closed.

“Everybody was safe and it seems like the explosion was an isolated incident,” Parnow said.

The police department’s bomb search dog, Pinky, was on site and searched the school grounds.

Parents and guardians – including some who heard directly from students and others who were notified via either a school-wide alert or a police alert about the campus incident – stood outside the school before 12:30 p.m. waiting to pick up students.

Some said they were worried and did not know anything beyond the school and police alerts. Others said they’d received calls from students who ran from the school toward the Leghorn Plaza shopping center after they heard the explosion.

“Everybody tried to find an escape to leave,” said Karina Umanzor Borjas, 14, who was in the school quad during lunchtime when the firework went off. Students were piling and falling over one another as they tried to escape, she said.

Her mother, Karina Borjas, arrived early to take her daughter home, as did many other parents who lined up outside the school’s office once school officials allowed people on campus at about 1 p.m.

Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Matthew Harris issued an alert to parents at 1:04 p.m. advising them of an explosion at the school.

“There were no injuries and students have now returned to class,” he wrote.

Parent Grete Hansen arrived early to pick up her daughter at lunch as she usually does and saw numerous police cars out front. She soon received a notification from the school and then the police alert within minutes.

She said school representatives stood outside with parents and were “doing a really good job” of informing parents on what was going on.

Wednesday’s incident resembled another one in December 2022 when a firecracker on campus caused panic after it was mistaken for a gunshot.