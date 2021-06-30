Fireworks sales begin in Rohnert Park for July 4th holiday

Fireworks vendors opened for business Wednesday in Rohnert Park, where city officials have authorized the sale of state-approved fireworks.

The city is allowing sales through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to Public Safety Director Tim Mattos.

People are allowed to use fireworks inside city limits and outside of commercial parking lots Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Approved fireworks are labeled with a “Safe and Sane” seal. All other types are prohibited.

There are 13 vendors approved for sales in the city this year, according to Mattos. They include three on Rohnert Park Expressway, three on Commerce Boulevard, two on Redwood Drive, two on Southwest Boulevard and one each on State Farm Drive, Robert Lakes Road and Golf Course Drive.

Sales of state-approved fireworks are also allowed in Cloverdale, according to Sonoma County’s fireworks regulations website.

The sale and use of all fireworks is illegal in unincorporated areas of Sonoma County, along with Cotati, Healdsburg, Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Sonoma and Windsor. Authorities in most areas can issue fines up to $1,000 per violation.

The Rohnert Park City Council voted in April to ban the sale and use of fireworks, but a petition started by residents garnered nearly 4,000 signatures in favor of letting voters decide on the issue, prompting the council to rescind the rule.

The city plans to hold a special election on Sept. 14 that will allow voters will decide whether to reinstate the ban.

