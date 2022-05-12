Flipping the narrative around purple urchins in Mendocino County

During the three day festival hotels and restaurants along the coast, including The Harbor House Inn, Little River Inn, Noyo Harbor Inn, Glendeven Inn & Lodge, The Inn at The Cobbler’s Walk, Princess Seafood Market & Deli, and the soon to open Izakaya Gama in Point Arena, will be serving urchin-focused menus and specials.

Proceeds benefit the amazing work being done by the Noyo Center and the Mendocino Area Parks Association.

Join Mendocino County June 17 to 19, as we celebrate these delicious, invasive, spiky creatures. This will be a weekend of incredible food prepared by world-class chefs, hands-on education about the complex ecology of our Pacific Ocean, cracking and preparation demos, and so much more.

Even maligned spiny echinoderms can be the belles of a ball.

How else would one describe the forthcoming Mendocino Coast Purple Urchin Festival, scheduled to be held in Elk and Mendocino June 17 to 19? The weekend festivities feature a creature that has become villainized for feasting on kelp beds and effectively booting abalone from a prime breeding and hunting ground.

The goals: To help people understand the role purple urchin plays in the ecosystem of the northwest Pacific Ocean, and to raise awareness of the reality that maybe these little purple critters aren’t so bad.

Co-organizers Cally Dym and Matt Kammerer have set out to rebrand purple urchins through a variety of experiences. Some of these revolve around science. Others focus on urchins as a food source. As Dym explains it, the hope is to change the way participants — and the public — think about these peculiar animals and therefore set the stage for a recalibration of the regional ecosystem.

“Our hope is that people come, participate, have some delicious food, and also gain a broader sense of how everything in the environment is interconnected,” said Dym, co-owner of the Little River Inn in Little River. “Purple urchins are just the latest animal to prove that point.”

It’s all about celebrating urchins

The agenda for the weekend is a mix of educational and culinary activities, each priced separately.

Proceeds from the events benefit the Noyo Center for Marine Science in Fort Bragg and the Mendocino Area Parks Association.

Festivities begin on Friday, June 17, with an outdoor demonstration of cracking and cleaning urchin, followed by a five-course purple urchin tasting menu prepared by Kammerer, the Michelin-starred chef at the Harbor House Inn in Elk. When we consume urchin, we eat uni, the animal’s gonads.

Kammerer will be serving uni from urchin that he and his staff harvest earlier that day, and the menu will be presented by Urchinomics, a restorative seafood company that is attempting to farm urchins on the Central California coast. Urchinomics kicked off a pilot program at the Bodega Marine Laboratory in early 2020, but the company shut down the program during COVID-19.

The next day is all about education. In the morning, Josh Russo, president of the Waterman’s Alliance, will host an educational talk at Van Damme State Beach during which participants can learn the differences between red urchins and purple urchins, and about how to harvest the creatures safely.

International free dive competitor Greg Fonts will be on hand to offer tips about diving to get the urchins without oxygen tanks.

Later that day, Dym and her husband Marc will host a sake seminar at Little River Inn with sake expert Kerry Tamura of World Sake Imports. In addition to teaching guests about how to pair sake with uni-oriented appetizers, Tamura will lead guests through a formal tasting during which they can sip sample sakes from seven different Japanese prefectures.

Finally, on Sunday, June 19, the Noyo Center will host a day-long symposium designed to teach visitors about urchins and their place in the local ecosystem. Part of the program will include talks from two filmmakers working on a documentary about the urchin infestation and local efforts to fight back.

Educate people on ocean issues, changes

The Mendocino Coast Purple Urchin Festival was originally scheduled to take place in November 2021, but the event was rescheduled because of COVID-19.

The delay gave organizers more time to solidify the messages of conservation and protection; while urchins are the proverbial headliners at next month’s festival, the animals share top billing with climate change, kelp and abalone.

Abalone dominated the local ecosystem for years — as recently as four years ago, the Mendocino Coast celebrated these unique mollusks with a culinary and educational festival of their own. These ear-shaped creatures lived peacefully in kelp forests, getting more than enough nutrients from the surrounding habitats. Then ocean temperatures rose, purple urchins moved in, devouring kelp beds and starving the abalone in the process.

Researchers, fishermen and local media were outraged at the devastation, some likening purple urchins to the Evil Empire in the “Star Wars” films. That’s when organizers decided there had to be another path forward.

Kammerer, the chef, has made a name for himself by cooking only what he can source locally, sees urchins as an abundant natural resource to forage.

“If we want to promote the area but also provide education to the fact that there are a whole load of issues in the ocean, we need to draw tourism to the area but also educate people to the fact that purple urchin are causing disturbance in the natural environment,” said Kammerer. “One way to do that is to make (purple urchin) more accessible, to show people what they can do to help.”