Subscribe

Flooding on Highway 12 closes eastbound lanes in Santa Rosa

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 4, 2021, 7:46AM
Updated 16 minutes ago

A section of Highway 12 in Santa Rosa was closed to eastbound traffic Thursday morning because of a water main break that flooded the road, city officials said.

The closure extends from Mission Boulevard to Middle Rincon Road. Drivers were directed to use Mission as an alternative route, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a Nixle alert.

One option is to go north on Mission, turn right onto Montecito Boulevard and then right onto Calistoga Road to return to Highway 12.

Another option is to go south on Mission and turn left onto Montgomery Drive before returning to Highway 12.

Westbound lanes on Highway 12 remained open.

The leaking water damaged part of the road, according to the alert. City crews were working to repair the road and a pipe early Thursday, it said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette