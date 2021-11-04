Flooding on Highway 12 closes eastbound lanes in Santa Rosa

A section of Highway 12 in Santa Rosa was closed to eastbound traffic Thursday morning because of a water main break that flooded the road, city officials said.

The closure extends from Mission Boulevard to Middle Rincon Road. Drivers were directed to use Mission as an alternative route, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a Nixle alert.

One option is to go north on Mission, turn right onto Montecito Boulevard and then right onto Calistoga Road to return to Highway 12.

Another option is to go south on Mission and turn left onto Montgomery Drive before returning to Highway 12.

Westbound lanes on Highway 12 remained open.

The leaking water damaged part of the road, according to the alert. City crews were working to repair the road and a pipe early Thursday, it said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.