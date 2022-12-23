A pair of Food Network stars, who happen to be related, are gearing up to open a joint restaurant in California's Sierra Nevada next month.

Chefs and brothers Michael and Bryan Voltaggio, who star in the Food Network show "Battle of the Brothers," are opening an Italian American restaurant called Vulcania, which is slated to open in The Village at Mammoth on Jan. 27, 2023. Vulcania will join the ski resort's existing 14 restaurants on site.

"Vulcania is a personal project for us on so many levels," Michael said in the release. "As partners and brothers, we are creating experiences for families by family ... and to do so in place as special as Mammoth is very exciting."

Vulcania, which is in partnership with hospitality group Levy Restaurants, is expected to offer a menu with baked clam pizza and house-made pastas. On the drink menu, guests will find a selection of natural wines along with cocktails that include classics martinis and spritzers.

In the news release, Bryan said that many of the ingredients they are planning to use at Vulcania will come directly from Italy. He added that the restaurant will pay homage to classic Italian dishes while still delivering a modern touch.

Other elements of the restaurant will also honor the Voltaggio roots. The restaurant name, for instance, is taken from the historic MS Vulcania ship that allowed the Voltaggio family to emigrate from Italy, according to a press release.